Ryan Mallett replaces Brian Hoyer in Texans' loss

Backup passer Ryan Mallett took over for Brian Hoyer late in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs, bringing a dash of hope to Houston's offense at the end of a disastrous afternoon. Unfortunately for the Texans, the late change wasn't enough to prevent the team from losing, 27-20, on Sunday.
"It was a coach's decision, and I can see why he did that, for sure," Hoyer said after the game. "I can play a lot better and no one feels worst about it than I do.
"I'm disappointed, embarrassed. I feel like I let those guys down."
Hoyer gave coach Bill O'Brien no choice, turning the ball over twice inside Houston's 15-yard line and finishing an ugly 18-of-34 passing for 236 yards with a touchdown and a pick.
Mallett showed immediate flair, driving the Texans right down the field to cap a six-play, 59-yard scoring march with his 8-yard touchdown strike to wideout DeAndre Hopkins.
After the game, O'Brien said he'd have a better idea Monday who he might start next week.
"I'm going to go in there and watch the tape and make an honest evaluation and make a decision one way or the other going into the Carolina game," O'Brien said.
Hoyer was one of the first players on the field to congratulate Mallett -- that could be Hoyer's role beginning next Sunday.