Ryan Lindley to start for Cardinals versus Seahawks

Arians also disclosed that the coaching staff is working on a package of plays for Logan Thomas, a more athletically gifted but raw passer.
Although Thomas' upside is greater, Arians conceded after last Thursday's victory that the rookie simply isn't ready to start at the NFL level.
Just as he did when Drew Stanton replaced Carson Palmer, Arians will continue to take shot plays down the field with his fourth quarterback of the season.
When Lindley replaced Stanton last week, Arians urged him to be a "game winner" rather than a "game manager." When Arians informed Lindley that he is getting the starting nod this week, he instructed the 2012 sixth-round draft pick, "Go sling it, baby. There's a reason you're here."
It's the right attitude, but the wrong opponent.
The Seahawks are allowing an average of seven points and 188 yards over the past four games, a stretch of dominance that last year's historically great defense never matched.
The last time Lindley played against this defense, the Cardinals lost by 58 points. Even if he's now at the controls of a much stronger team, the matchup remains a nightmare.
