Around the NFL

Ryan Grant signs with Colts on one-year, $5M deal

Published: Mar 20, 2018 at 05:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After a wild weekend, Ryan Grant finally selected a new home.

The receiver signed with the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network's James Jones reported, according to sources informed of the decision.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that it's a prove-it deal for one year worth $5 million.

Grant originally agreed to a $29 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens during last week's free-agent negotiating period. The deal was subsequently voided when he did not pass a physical with the Ravens because of an ankle issue.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Grant said he's healthy.

"...If there was an issue with my ankle, then I wouldn't have passed the physical with the Colts and the Raiders.

"I can't control what [the Ravens] did. I can't control their assessment of my ankle. I've gone other places, I've seen multiple doctors and I've passed physicals; so that should pretty much speak for itself."

Apparently, the Colts don't have any concerns about Grant's ankle. The receiver has not missed a game in his four-year career in Washington. Grant passed his physical with the Colts on Saturday, Rapoport previously reported.

The 27-year-old receiver lands in a good spot with the Colts. Indianapolis owns a big need at receiver opposite Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton after the team lost Donte Moncrief to the Jaguars in free agency.

Grant is a solid secondary receiver coming off the best season of his career, earning 573 yards and four touchdowns on 45 receptions with the Redskins in 2017.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sam Darnold (shoulder) to undergo MRI as Panthers consider options at QB

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Sam Darnold is set to undergo an MRI on his ailing shoulder.
news

Raiders releasing former first-round CB Damon Arnette

The Raiders are parting ways with another recent first-rounder. CB ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ is being released, Tom Pelissero reports. The move comes on the heels of multiple troubling, off-field incidents surfacing that involve the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) cleared for full return

Russell Wilson is back. The Seahawks' star QB was officially cleared for a full return Monday after missing four weeks with a finger injury. 
news

Bears expected to activate RB David Montgomery off IR ahead of game vs. Steelers

Chicago will get backfield reinforcement ahead of Monday night's game against the Steelers. The Bears are expected to activate running back ﻿David Montgomery﻿ from injured reserve.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to be limited in practice after suffering low-ankle sprain vs. Bills

﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ will bask in the glow of his second career victory in the trainers' room this week. The rookie QB suffered a low-ankle sprain in Jacksonville's win over Buffalo and will be limited in practice, Ian Rapoport reports. X-rays on Lawrence's ankle were negative and he showed little structural issues.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 8

Arizona will have to lean on ﻿James Conner﻿ out of the backfield for at least the next three weeks. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain and is likely to land on injured reserve.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals blowing out 49ers with backups: 'No matter who's playing ... they show up'

The Cardinals were without Kyler Murray, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿, A.J. Green and J.J. Watt, and lost ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ and ﻿Justin Pugh﻿ in the first quarter versus the 49ers. Arizona blew out San Francisco anyway.
news

A.J. Brown calls out Jalen Ramsey's extracurricular 'dirty stuff': 'He has my number if he wants to see me'

Both A.J. Brown and Jalen Ramsey received unsportsmanlike taunting penalties in the second quarter, which came after Ramsey was flagged for unnecessary roughness following an interception intended for Brown in the first quarter.
news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick calls Cowboys' early fourth-down attempts 'disrespectful'

The Cowboys attempted two fourth-down plays on the game's first two drives while in Denver territory. The Broncos stonewalled Dallas each time, setting the tone for a 30-16 beatdown of the Cowboys.
news

Panthers' Haason Reddick: Mac Jones made 'dirty play' twisting Brian Burns' ankle

Replays showed that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones grabbed Panthers DE Brian Burns' foot and continued to hold on as the pass rusher attempted to get to a loose ball. 
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on 9-6 loss to Jags: 'I played like (expletive)'

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense opened the game with two field goals. Then they couldn't move the ball. On their final seven drives, Buffalo generated no more than two first downs per possession, and Allen turned it over three times.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns 'are bought in' following big win over Bengals, Odell Beckham's release

With the 4-4 Browns seemingly at a crossroads, embattled QB Baker Mayfield put together perhaps his finest performance of the season in a 41-16 win over the Bengals. He was equally impressive in how he addressed Odell Beckham's departure, which followed a tumultuous week involving the star wideout.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW