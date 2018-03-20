Ryan Grant signs with Colts on one-year, $5M deal

The receiver signed with the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network's James Jones reported, according to sources informed of the decision.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that it's a prove-it deal for one year worth $5 million.
Grant originally agreed to a $29 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens during last week's free-agent negotiating period. The deal was subsequently voided when he did not pass a physical with the Ravens because of an ankle issue.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Grant said he's healthy.
"I can't control what [the Ravens] did. I can't control their assessment of my ankle. I've gone other places, I've seen multiple doctors and I've passed physicals; so that should pretty much speak for itself."
The 27-year-old receiver lands in a good spot with the Colts. Indianapolis owns a big need at receiver opposite Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton after the team lost Donte Moncrief to the Jaguars in free agency.
Grant is a solid secondary receiver coming off the best season of his career, earning 573 yards and four touchdowns on 45 receptions with the Redskins in 2017.