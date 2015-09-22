Around the NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick to remain starter when Geno returns

Published: Sep 22, 2015 at 10:20 AM

Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the starting quarterback of the Jets once Geno Smith is healthy enough to re-enter the picture.

Jets coach Todd Bowles confirmed the plan during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, a day after Fitzpatrick and the Jets improved to 2-0 with a 20-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

"Ryan is the starting quarterback right now," said Bowles, per ESPN.com. "I mean, we're going good. We have good chemistry and everything else. Geno understands that. As we go, Ryan is our starting quarterback, and we'll go forward from there."

The confirmation is hardly a shock. Smith's standing within the organization took a permanent hit when he was slugged in the jaw by former teammate IK Enemkpali, the grand culmination of a lingering dispute over $600. The ensuing controversy could have sunk the Jets' season before it started, but Fitzpatrick has proved to be a steadying force in the locker room and on the field.

Smith -- who underwent surgery to repair a fractured jaw last month -- is believed to be two or three weeks away from a return. Expect Smith to be the team's primary backup, with rookie Bryce Petty remaining in a developmental role.

Fitzpatrick has done a quality job over two starts, completing 37 of 58 passes (63.8 percent) for 423 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has been sacked just once and has an above-average passer rating of 94.3.

Things can change in a hurry in the NFL, and Fitzpatrick has been known to go into turnover-rich slumps in his first 10 seasons. Still, don't be stunned if Geno Smith never plays another meaningful snap for the Jets.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

