Ryan Fitzpatrick sees players gravitating to Tua Tagovailoa

Still boasting bearded brilliance, Ryan Fitzpatrick is no stranger to being a captivating and charismatic figure.

He anticipates a similar magnetism for first-round draft pick and Miami Dolphins hopeful future franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"He's a really interesting guy. He's got a lot of energy to him. You can tell guys are going to gravitate to him," Fitzpatrick told reporters Saturday, via The Palm Beach Post's Hal Habib. "There's just something about him that's just very likable. I can already tell he's one of those guys who will get along with everybody."

Fitzpatrick provided highlights aplenty toward the end of the Dolphins' 2019 season, often times a one-man adventure doing whatever possible to will Miami to victories in a lost campaign. Though there's a good chance he'll be the starter at the upcoming season's onset, Fitzpatrick is well aware of the plan for the franchise and the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama.

Fitzpatrick intends on holding down the spot under center and then doing his best to spur on Tagovailoa thereafter.

"I know I am the placeholder," Fitzpatrick said, via The Athletic's Josh Tolentino. "Whenever Tua gets his chance, I'm going to be his biggest cheerleader."

Despite being the competitor that he is, it's likely it'll be a bit easier for Fitzpatrick to cheer on his successor considering how affable Tagovailoa has shown himself to be. Perhaps there's a QB bromance ahead for the elder FitzMagic and the rookie Tua.