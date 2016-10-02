Ryan Fitzpatrick's foibles front and center as N.Y. Jets flounder

That is cold comfort to the Jets, who have nowhere to turn. Their willingness to wait for Fitzpatrick until the last moment this summer told us everything we need to know about how badly they do not want to put this team in Geno Smith's hands. The offensive failings are not entirely Fitzpatrick's fault. Losing receiver Eric Decker, potentially for the season, with a partially torn rotator cuff is a crushing blow to what was previously one of the league's best red-zone offenses. The running game offered no support Sunday to relieve any of the pressure on Fitzpatrick. To turn to Smith now would not fix that and, after just one month, would be folly anyway. But if the Jets sink to 1-5 before they return home, no benchings can be off the table.