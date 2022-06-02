Ryan Fitzpatrick retires from NFL: Ranking FitzMagic's nine most memorable stops

After reviving his FitzMagic persona in Tampa, the QB took his talents to Miami, where he was named the starter over Josh Rosen in 2019. Though clearly the better player, Fitzpatrick split time with Rosen early in the season. FitzMagic helped carry a rebuilding Dolphins team to five wins, while throwing for 3,529 yards and 20 TDs. Controversy followed in 2020 after a 3-3 start. Fitzpatrick was benched in favor of rookie Tua Tagovailoa. Later, Fitzpatrick returned in the fourth quarter of Week 16 after Tua was benched in a pivotal game against the Raiders. He proceeded to put on one of the most FitzMagicy displays ever, leading the Dolphins back to a last-second win to keep postseason hopes alive.





But fate dealt another poor hand, as Fitzpatrick was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Week 17, and Miami got thumped by Buffalo to miss the postseason.