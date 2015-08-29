Ryan Fitzpatrick leads Jets past Giants

Published: Aug 29, 2015 at 04:25 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two touchdown passes and Antonio Cromartie scored on a 59-yard interception return in the waning seconds of the first half in a 28-18 win over the Giants Saturday in the annual preseason game for the New York bragging rights.

After struggling in place of the injured Geno Smith in the first two preseason games, Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 14 passes for 127 yards. He threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Eric Decker and added a 24-yarder on a screen pass to Zac Stacy as the Jets (2-1) showed balance on offense.

Rashad Jennings scored on a 1-yard run for the Giants (1-2), whose first-team offense has produced 10 points in 12 preseason possessions. Eli Manning (12 of 16 for 90 yards) was having a good half until Cromartie stepped in front of James Jones and scored with 6 seconds left in the half.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Jordan Love leads Packers to win over Chiefs; Aaron Donald posts 5 sacks

How will Jordan Love fare in his first career start? What should we expect from Aaron Donald against the Titans? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Titans signing RB Adrian Peterson to active roster

The Titans are all in on All Day. Mike Garafolo reports that Tennessee is signing Adrian Peterson to the active roster today. The club signed the running back to the practice squad earlier in the week. Unlike typical practice-squad elevations that happen weekly, the Titans are making the move permanent.
news

Saints expected to start QB Trevor Siemian vs. Falcons

The Saints are sticking with what worked a week ago. ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿, who shined in relief of an injured ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ in Week 8, is expected to get the starting nod Sunday versus the Falcons.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s next NFL team? Here are six ideal fits for the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

Odell Beckham Jr.'s disappointing tenure in Cleveland has come to an end, as the Browns are releasing the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. So, what's next for OBJ? Chase Goodbread provides six ideal fits.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW