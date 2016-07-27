Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jets strike one-year contract

Now comes the hard part. Fitzpatrick has found the perfect situation under coordinator Chan Gailey with one of the best receiver tandems in football. But he was fortunate to be intercepted only 15 times last year and his ultra-aggressive style has brought some cold streaks during his career. If Fitzpatrick can't recapture his 2015 magic, we still wouldn't be surprised to see Geno Smith get some starts for the Jets this year. It just will come later than Geno Nation hoped.