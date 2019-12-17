Around the NFL

Ryan: Falcons 'doing everything' to save Quinn's job

Published: Dec 17, 2019 at 03:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

This season hasn't been what the Falcons envisioned, and during their midseason struggles, questions arose about coach Dan Quinn's future with the team.

Quarterback Matt Ryan and his teammates are working their hardest to preserve their coach's job.

"He has the respect of the locker room and the guys play hard for Dan," Ryan said during an interview on NFL NOW. "There's no question about it. We all appreciate everything that he does for us, the style of coaching, and he's got great relationships with all of the guys in our locker room. So we love him. We are playing hard and doing everything we can for him."

Quinn owns a 41-37 record as head coach of the Falcons, a job he's held since the 2015 season. That span of time also includes an 11-5 season in which the Falcons sprinted to the NFC Championship before infamously blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI. But the last two seasons have left plenty to desire, with the Falcons losing at least nine games in each of the two campaigns.

At 5-9, the Falcons are flirting with their worst mark under Quinn with two games left to play. They'll have to win out to match last season's 7-9 finish with the hope of saving Quinn's job.

Their play in the last two weeks gives that ambition some hope, as the Falcons put up 40 points in a dominant win over their lowly conference rival Panthers, and they drummed up enough courage to drive down the field in the final two minutes Sunday to score a huge upset win over the San Francisco 49ers.

They'll have to keep up this pace in order to ensure they'll get another shot with Quinn at the controls. A home game against Jacksonville presents a favorable matchup, but the defensive-minded Quinn will need his unit to stand tall in Week 17 against a Tampa Bay team that has been explosive in recent weeks, despite losing a key receiver in each of its last two games.

"I've been in this profession long enough to know that it's a production-based business," Ryan said. "I hope it is because we love him and he's a great football coach."

Stay tuned for the results.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

