Ryan brothers squaring off among intriguing stories in Week 1

That doesn't mean things will end in a stalemate. They've faced off before and one has won and another has lost. Rex Ryan, the coach of the Jets, already said he feels a great deal of pressure in facing the Cowboys. There is plenty of time to rebound from a season-opening loss but he wants to set the tone for a team he says will win the Super Bowl. His defense will have to slow down the Cowboys' potentially explosive offense. The same can be said for Rob Ryan, Dallas' defensive coordinator -- although it's debatable that the Jets' offense can produce as many fireworks as the Cowboys. The matchup is personal and competitive, in a Venus and Serena Williams kind of way. They want to win, but neither is going to get after the other like Chiefs coach Todd Haley went at former Broncos coach Josh McDaniels. Other key matchups to open the season: