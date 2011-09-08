Ryan brothers squaring off among intriguing stories in Week 1

It's almost impossible to not view Rob Ryan vs. Rex Ryan as a high-profile matchup when their respective teams -- the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets -- square off in Week 1. The twins are connected through DNA, after all, which means they're supposed to know and be able to anticipate each other's every move. They're sons of a coach (Buddy Ryan), so they learned the game the same way, too. They also can talk the talk with the best of them.
Ryan family affair
A cancer diagnosis won't keep former NFL coach Buddy Ryan from attending the Sunday prime-time Dallas Cowboys- New York Jets game featuring his twin sons, Rex and Rob. More ...
That doesn't mean things will end in a stalemate. They've faced off before and one has won and another has lost. Rex Ryan, the coach of the Jets, already said he feels a great deal of pressure in facing the Cowboys. There is plenty of time to rebound from a season-opening loss but he wants to set the tone for a team he says will win the Super Bowl. His defense will have to slow down the Cowboys' potentially explosive offense. The same can be said for Rob Ryan, Dallas' defensive coordinator -- although it's debatable that the Jets' offense can produce as many fireworks as the Cowboys. The matchup is personal and competitive, in a Venus and Serena Williams kind of way. They want to win, but neither is going to get after the other like Chiefs coach Todd Haley went at former Broncos coach Josh McDaniels. Other key matchups to open the season:
Calvin Johnson vs. Aqib Talib
Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson stung the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 152 yards on 10 catches in a pivotal 23-20 victory in Week 15 last season. The loss helped keep the Bucs out of the playoffs and opened the door for Green Bay to claim the final wild-card spot. We all know what happened from there. Aqib Talib was injured and didn't play in that game. He is a difference-making defender who could have at least made Johnson work a little harder or forced some of the throws coming Johnson's way to go elsewhere. Then again, Johnson was catching balls from Drew Stanton and not Matthew Stafford, who'll be slinging it Sunday in Tampa.
La Canfora: The Week Ahead
What's the most riveting game on the Week 1 schedule? How about the least exciting? NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora breaks down all 16 contests. More ...
Packers' defense vs. Saints' wide receivers
Few teams can keep up with the Saints' receiving options, especially with the emergence of tight end Jimmy Graham. Marques Colston, Devery Henderson and Robert Meachem, along with the running backs, are a serious stable. The group suffered a setback with Lance Moore not being able to play because of an injury, but there are still options. One of the teams that can stick with New Orleans is Green Bay (the two teams open the season Thursday). Not only are the Packers three-deep at cornerback with Charles Woodson, Tramon William and Sam Shields -- they're actually much deeper than that -- they also have coverage safeties in Nick Collins and Morgan Burnett. Green Bay's X-factor is linebacker Desmond Bishop. He really made things tough for tight ends and slot receivers last season, especially in the playoffs, and that allowed Woodson and Co. to make plays in space.