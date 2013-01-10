Russell Wilson tops Matt Ryan in playoff trustworthiness

Yes, my man crush for Wilson is on display. I loved him as a player before he was drafted, when his critics were saying he was too small. I smiled when Seattle general manager John Schneider told us on the SiriusXM Blitz that he "wasn't leaving the draft without him." Wilson has dazzled this season, showing the leadership abilities and precision of a 10-year All-Pro veteran. He will continue to prove all of his haters wrong.