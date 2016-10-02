Russell Wilson shreds Jets' secondary in Seahawks win

Around the NFL

Russell Wilson torched New York's defense to the tune of 309 yards and three TDs as the Seahawks (3-1) came away with a 27-17 victory over the Jets (1-3).

  1. Injury? What injury? Russell Wilson wasn't his typically elusive self as he works through ankle and knee issues, but he couldn't have been much better as a passer. He shredded New York's suspect secondary all afternoon, beating the Jets on every level of their defense. While the Jets continue their 40-year nomadic search for a franchise quarterback, Seahawks fans should be pinching themselves every Sunday.
  1. Ryan Fitzpatrick avoided the humiliation of last week's six-INT meltdown in Kansas City, but the Jets passer looked tentative against Seattle's swarming defense on Sunday. With Matt Forte completely neutralized, Fitzpatrick struggled to carry the offense on his own. His first fourth-quarter interception -- he got fooled by Richard Sherman on a back-shoulder throw -- was the turning point of the game. Fitzpatrick -- who now has nine interceptions in his past two games -- is at a crossroads with back-to-back road trips to Pittsburgh and Arizona on tap.
  1. Jimmy Graham is proving you can still be a game-changer after suffering a torn patellar tendon. The Seahawks tight end had his second straight 100-yard receiving day and displayed scary-good chemistry with Wilson on two expert touch passes. The Jets, meanwhile, cannot cover tight ends. We're seeing it every week.
  1. The Seahawks took a flyer on C.J. Spiller and he made an immediate impact here. Spiller looked fast and elusive on a third-and-forever carry early in the game, and added a receiving touchdown later. Don't stay off the grid too long, Thomas Rawls.
  1. The Jets' defense is not as good as expected, and the culprit is the secondary. On Sunday, we saw busted coverages, missed tackles and unnecessary penalties. Safety Calvin Pryor had an afternoon to forget and Darrelle Revis was quiet before leaving in the second half with a leg injury. Todd Bowles, a defensive guy who made his name coaching up secondaries, has to be suffering as his unit gets gashed over and over again.
