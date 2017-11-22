Russell Wilson shows why he deserves a higher 'Madden' rating

And if I could stump for one player who shouldn't have his rating rise, per say, but at least stay level, it's Drew Brees. Now, you ask a fantasy enthusiast and he or she would say this has been one of the worst seasons of Brees' career. I feel like this is one of his best. He's adapted his style. I mean, it was fun to watch him throw for 5,000 yards every season. But what was it getting the Saints? He's been a "wait for it" game manager this season and it's worked out rather well. I guess when you have Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, it's easy to do such things. Although when Brees needed to show his arm and get loose against the Redskins on Sunday, he was able to do that. He went from getting blown out to tossing for 385 yards and two touchdowns. My man.