Russell Wilson shines as Seahawks wipe out Ravens

The surging Seattle Seahawks (8-5) kept their postseason hopes alive with a paint-by-numbers 35-6 win over the Baltimore Ravens (4-9) on Sunday. Here's what you need to know:
- Russell Wilson came into Week 14 with three-plus touchdown strikes in three straight games. Make it four after the Seahawks passer lobbed another five against the Ravens, part of a largely spotless afternoon that saw Wilson hit seven different receivers for 292 yards. Tyler Lockett (6/104) and Doug Baldwin (6/82) led the way, but Jermaine Kearse also made a handful of clutch grabs. Wilson's first scoring strike to Lockette was a beautiful read-and-throw by a signal-caller playing as well as anyone in the NFL. With 16 touchdowns and zero picks over his past four starts, Wilson is carrying Seattle into January play.
- Seattle's sixth win in seven games came with a cost: Thomas Rawls was heading for another monster afternoon on the ground before suffering a broken ankle. He is done for the season. Seattle's undrafted rookie plowed through Baltimore for 44 yards on the opening drive before giving way to the unremarkable duo of DuJuan Harris and Fred Jackson, who combined for just 57 yards at 2.3 yards per carry.
- How banged-up are the Ravens? Baltimore's final player announced on offense -- a position typically saved for the quarterback -- was guard Marshal Yanda. The offensive lineman couldn't save the day, though, for a Ravens offense that mustered just four yards rushing in the first half and 28 all day. When Clausen gave the ball to Javorius Allen just before the half, hoping to kill the clock, the rookie back killed Baltimore with a fumble that set up an easy 14-yard touchdown strike from Wilson to Doug Baldwin for the 14-3 lead. Game over.
- Jimmy Clausen has terrible luck. After having to face Seattle with the Bears back in Week 3, his next start came Sunday against the same band of foes. After throwing for just 63 yards in that Chicago implosion, Clausen threw for 69 yards in the first quarter alone and 274 on the afternoon, setting a personal career high through the air. Clausen played a mostly clean game, but it didn't matter, not with so little help coming from his dried-up ground game and thinning crop of weapons.
- The win keeps the high-flying 'Hawks in the driver's seat for a wild-card berth with games left against the Browns, Rams and Cardinals. The Ravens, meanwhile, have been eliminated from postseason contention.