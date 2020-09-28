Russell Wilson sets NFL TD record to lead Seahawks past Cowboys

﻿Russell Wilson﻿ is performing at an incredible clip through three weeks -- historic, in fact.

Wilson's five passing touchdowns in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys gave him 14 on the year, breaking ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' record of 13 set in 2018. It also made Wilson the first player in NFL history to throw for four or more touchdowns in each of his team's first three games.

"Russ is just on it," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after their victory Sunday. "You are just watching a great football player do what he does best."

Much of the offseason debate related to Wilson centered on one important question: Would the Seahawks put the ball in Wilson's hands and allow him to make plays? In short, would Carroll's staff let Russ cook?

Through three games, the answer is a resounding yes, with Wilson proving to be a quarterbacking virtuoso. Entering Week 3, Wilson led the NFL in completion percentage (82.5), passing touchdowns (nine) and passer rating (140.0). His Sunday line of 27-of-40 passing for 315 yards, five touchdowns and another interception-free outing definitely won't hurt his standing among the league's best.