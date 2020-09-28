NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Russell Wilson sets NFL TD record to lead Seahawks past Cowboys

Published: Sep 27, 2020 at 09:17 PM

﻿Russell Wilson﻿ is performing at an incredible clip through three weeks -- historic, in fact.

Wilson's five passing touchdowns in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys gave him 14 on the year, breaking ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' record of 13 set in 2018. It also made Wilson the first player in NFL history to throw for four or more touchdowns in each of his team's first three games.

"Russ is just on it," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after their victory Sunday. "You are just watching a great football player do what he does best."

Much of the offseason debate related to Wilson centered on one important question: Would the Seahawks put the ball in Wilson's hands and allow him to make plays? In short, would Carroll's staff let Russ cook?

Through three games, the answer is a resounding yes, with Wilson proving to be a quarterbacking virtuoso. Entering Week 3, Wilson led the NFL in completion percentage (82.5), passing touchdowns (nine) and passer rating (140.0). His Sunday line of 27-of-40 passing for 315 yards, five touchdowns and another interception-free outing definitely won't hurt his standing among the league's best.

Last season, Wilson was authoring what appeared to be an MVP-caliber campaign until Lamar Jackson took over and ran away with the award. It seems as if 2019 was no fluke, with Wilson coming out of the gate even hotter -- hotter than anyone else in history. Seattle is 3-0 and rolling as a result.

Related Content

Davante Adams, Kenny Clark inactive for Packers against Saints
news

Davante Adams, Kenny Clark inactive for Packers against Saints

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, the team's top option in the passing game, and defensive lineman Kenny Clark, perhaps the team's top defender are each inactive for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn watches play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
news

Atlanta Falcons HC Dan Quinn focused on 'finishing better,' not job status

With Sunday's game ending in a 30-26 defeat, the Falcons blew their second 15-point, fourth-quarter lead in as many weeks, but coach Dan Quinn and his players maintain their drive to improve. 
Bill O'Brien following Houston Texans' 0-3 start to season: 'I don't think anybody is panicking'
news

Bill O'Brien following Houston Texans' 0-3 start to season: 'I don't think anybody is panicking'

Following losses to AFC heavyweights the Chiefs and Ravens, the Houston Texans lost to another undefeated conference foe on Sunday, falling to the Steelers, 28-21. But coach Bill O'Brien and quarterback Deshaun Watson are stressing that nobody's panicking. 
Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen suffers torn ACL in win over Falcons
news

Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen suffers torn ACL in win over Falcons

Fresh off signing a contract extension with the Bears, running back Tarik Cohen suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games
news

NFL Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

T.J. Watt grabbed family bragging rights as the Steelers downed the Texans, Josh Allen and the Bills staved off the Rams and Nick Chubb continued to impress. All that and a whole lot more was learned in Week 3's Sunday games. 
Nick Foles rallies Bears to win; Matt Nagy mum on starting QB
news

Nick Foles rallies Bears to win; Matt Nagy mum on starting QB

It didn't take long for the Bears to make an in-game QB switch from Mitchell Trubisky to Nick Foles. The only question now is how long will Foles hold onto the job after leading Chicago to a wild come-from-behind win Sunday in Atlanta.
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won the game 30-15. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Washington DE Chase Young (groin) exited early vs. Browns

Washington defensive end Chase Young suffered a groin injury vs. Browns and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 3 games
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 3 games

Eagles tight end ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return against the Bengals. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) inactive vs. Chicago Bears
news

Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) inactive vs. Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones officially is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears due to a hamstring injury.
Coaches fined for not wearing face masks have appealed
news

Coaches fined for not wearing face masks have appealed

Head coaches who have been fined by the NFL for violating rules of wearing face masks on the sidelines have appealed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per source.
Bears-Falcons game will be played after no Falcons test positive for COVID-19 Saturday
news

Bears-Falcons game will be played after no Falcons test positive for COVID-19 Saturday

The game, scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is a go after Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell's positive COVID test and placement on the COVID-19/reserve list on Saturday.
