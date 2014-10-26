Russell Wilson, Seahawks survive in Carolina

With a chance to take the lead just before halftime, Lynch let Wilson's pass slip through his hands at the goal line and cornerback Josh Norman came up with the interception. In the third quarter, Wilson got the Panthers to bite on a fake handoff and had Cooper Helfet wide open down along the left sideline for a potential touchdown but underthrew him. The Seahawks also turned over the ball when center Stephen Schilling botched a snap to Wilson that Mario Addison recovered at the Carolina 30.