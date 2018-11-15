Russell Wilson, Seahawks grind out win over Packers

Pro quarterbacks are ultimately judged, however, by their performance on third downs, in the red zone and in late-game situations. Rodgers came up short on that note, displaying a maddening penchant for holding the ball until he fell prey to drive-killing sacks. How much of that is a natural byproduct of McCarthy's stale offense versus Rodgers' cocksure, improvisational playing style is a long-running conundrum for Packers Twitter to spend hours, weeks and months dissecting. If the riddle doesn't get solved soon, McCarthy will find himself on the hot seat down the stretch.