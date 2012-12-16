Russell Wilson runs for three TDs in Seattle Seahawks' rout of Buffalo Bills

Wilson was unstoppable during a first half in which he directed scoring drives on the Seahawks' first five possessions in building a 31-7 lead. It was a stretch in which he scored on 14-, 25- and 13-yard runs to become the NFL's first quarterback to run for three touchdowns in one half since the Minnesota Vikings' Daunte Culpepper did it against Chicago on Sept. 3, 2000, according to STATS. And Wilson's 4-yard touchdown pass to Zach Miller was his 21st of the season, moving into a tie for second with Cam Newton among NFL rookies. Only Peyton Manning, with 26 in 1998, has more.