Russell Wilson prepared to play '15 without new deal

Published: Jun 03, 2015 at 02:59 AM
Kevin Patra

Russell Wilson's contract could be the next of the new-wave quarterbacks to fall. Or not.

The Seattle Seahawks signal-caller said Tuesday he is prepared to play 2015 under his current deal if the sides can't come to a long-term agreement.

"Yeah, I'm prepared for that 100 percent, if that's the case," he said, via the Seattle Times. "You know, I want to be here for a long time, but if that's the case I've just got to get ready to play. I love the game, and I love being out here with these guys and just playing, and so ultimately I just take it one day at a time and just see where it takes me."

With Cam Newton and Ryan Tannehill recently inking new deals, the football world now looks to Wilson and Andrew Luck as the next two young quarterbacks waiting to get paid.

While Luck has a fifth year left on his deal in 2016, Wilson enters the final season of his rookie contract. The Seahawk declined to comment on any specifics of what he's hoping to get out of a long-term deal or to speculate on how a big contract could affect the team's ability to keep other pieces.

The big question is whether Wilson's deal will be structured closer to Newton's contract or that of Tannehill, Andy Dalton and Colin Kaepernick.

In the end, Wilson isn't going anywhere. The quarterback knows as much, so complaining or sitting out OTAs would serve no purpose.

"Ultimately I believe it will work out, hope that it does," he said. "I just take one day at a time. It's a private matter. I don't really talk about that kind of stuff. I'm here to play football and he's there (his agent) to work out deals and figure out things. My focus is on football and trying to win football games for us."

Wilson has won plenty of football games in his young career, which is why he's in for a massive pay increase.

