Russell Wilson on bad day vs. Rams: 'It's not on anybody but me'

Two weeks ago, the Seattle Seahawks were cruising, and Russell Wilson was the MVP leader.

In a fortnight, everything seems to come undone.

The Seahawks dropped their second straight game, getting bullied by the Los Angeles Rams, 23-16. For the first time this season, Wilson looked mortal, throwing two INTs, zero TDs and just 248 yards.

"Sometimes you go up to the plate, and you don't have your way," Wilson said after the loss, borrowing a baseball metaphor. "That's what it was today."

Wilson was uncharacteristically loose with the ball, particularly on a bad decision to throw across his body deep downfield on a second-quarter interception that squelched the Seahawks' chances of getting back into the game.

"I just got to get better," Wilson said, via the Seattle Times. "I'm not going to make it overly complicated. It's not on anybody but me. I put it on my shoulders, and we'll get it fixed."

Wilson shouldn't shoulder the blame alone. The defense remains a sieve. The run game is lost without Chris Carson. The coaching staff didn't have one of its better outings.

Despite the depressing day, Wilson spun things positive.

"Sometimes you get knocked down," he said. "But the one thing I know about myself - I'm always going to get up. I'm always going to get up, and I'm always going to keep swinging. And that's just my mentality. So I look forward to the challenge. I look forward to the next day. I look forward to the next game. That's where my mindset is."

The back-to-back losses dropped the Seahawks from atop the NFC West into third place behind the Arizona Cardinals and Rams, despite all three being 6-3.