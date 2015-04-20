Russell Wilson merchandise remains NFL's best seller

Russell Wilson may have fallen short in the most recent Super Bowl, but he's still king when it comes to NFL jersey sales.
NFL Players Inc. announced Monday that Wilson led all players in officially licensed sales for the fiscal year 2015, which covers March 1, 2014, through Feb. 28 of this year. More specifically, Wilson was the top-seller in both jerseys and "Ugly Sweaters," an apparently popular offering at the NFL Shop.
Wilson beat out Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, who finished second in sales for the second straight year. Manning can take solace knowing he has the top-selling bobblehead. Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick and Aaron Rodgers rounded out the top five.
At No. 6, Dez Bryant is the highest-ranked non-quarterback. Richard Sherman (No. 7) is the highest-ranked defensive player.
The Seahawks remain the most popular team from a retail perspective. Wilson, Sherman, Marshawn Lynch, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor all place in the top 50, which the first three players in the top 10.
And while reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Odell Beckham Jr. landed at No. 20 in sales, he does not have the honor off the biggest merch-shifting rookie. That would go to, you guessed it, Johnny Manziel, who cracked the top 10 despite a difficult start to his pro career. If he maintains that lofty standing next year, that will mean the Browns quarterback has swiftly turned his career around.
The top 20 in merchandise sales:
