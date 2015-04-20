Russell Wilson merchandise remains NFL's best seller

And while reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Odell Beckham Jr. landed at No. 20 in sales, he does not have the honor off the biggest merch-shifting rookie. That would go to, you guessed it, Johnny Manziel, who cracked the top 10 despite a difficult start to his pro career. If he maintains that lofty standing next year, that will mean the Browns quarterback has swiftly turned his career around.