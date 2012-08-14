Russell Wilson, Melvin Ingram among rookies off to strong starts

Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers: It's not clear whether Kuechly will begin the season with the first-string unit because of the veterans in front of him on the Panthers' depth chart. However, based on Kuechly's play against the Houston Texans, it's obvious that Thomas Davis had better get healthy if he wants to keep his job on the weak side. In his NFL debut, Kuechly made a goal-line stuff and forced a fumble by star running back Arian Foster, drawing praise from people all over the league.