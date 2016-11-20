Russell Wilson leading Seahawks' annual winter charge

This is why Sunday's game was merely more evidence that the Seahawks are now a scarier playoff contender in the NFC than the Dallas Cowboys. This is their time of year, and their quarterback knows that. "It's pretty simple," Wilson said, when asked why Seattle plays so well in November and December. "When you work at something, you expect a lot out of it. It's a constant process, but we have to approach it one day at a time, one moment at a time, and not try to make it too big. We've played in a lot of big games and big moments, but nothing is too big for us."