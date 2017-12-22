Russell Wilson, Kareem Hunt among NFL's best closers in 2017

While the competition certainly hasn't been stellar during this recent run -- the Ravens have faced four defenses ranked in the bottom half of the league, including three ranked 25th or worse -- the offense has certainly found an identity with Alex Collins seizing the RB1 role and the offensive line developing some continuity (the same unit has started six of Baltimore's last seven games). Collins, a Seahawks castoff, has produced a pair of 100-yard games and scored all five of his rushing touchdowns during this seven-game stretch while giving the Ravens' an "attitude" runner to feature prominently in the game plan. Opponents suddenly have to respect the Ravens' running game, creating big-play chances for Mike Wallace. The veteran pass catcher is averaging 19.8 yards per catch over the past three games (14 receptions for 277 yards) primarily due to teams having to employ more run-heavy looks on early downs. This is exactly what offensive coordinators and quarterbacks want, which is why the Ravens' offense suddenly looks more explosive in recent weeks.