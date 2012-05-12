Russell Wilson impresses Seahawks coach Pete Carroll at camp

"We wore him out. He went all day long and he probably had like 70-something plays today and he threw the ball a bunch," Carroll said. "I thought he handled it really well -- not beyond expectations in terms of handling the terminology at the line of scrimmage and the huddle and all of that, that's no big deal to him. He seems like a vet in that regard. But he threw a lot of really good balls in a lot of tight windows today and did some good stuff."