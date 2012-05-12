Russell Wilson impresses Seahawks coach Pete Carroll at camp

RENTON, Wash. -- Russell Wilson stepped in behind center for the first minicamp of his professional career on Friday and never took a break.
The Seattle Seahawks are making sure they get a long look at Wilson this weekend while the Seahawks' veteran quarterbacks are not around.
"It's important for me to understand the offense and continue to grow. I'm trying to learn all the nuances of the quarterback position here," Wilson said on Friday. "I know the plays enough but I'm trying to learn the ins and outs and whys of football. That's something that I have to do every day I wake up and in the meeting rooms -- just try to learn as much as I can."
Most of the attention during the first day of Seattle's rookie minicamp was on Wilson, the talented but undersized quarterback the Seahawks took in the third round of the NFL draft last month. He took all the snaps during the team portions of Friday's session, leaving Chris Hart and Josh McGregor -- the two other quarterback participating this weekend -- just standing around as spectators.
When organized team activities begin later this month, and when Seattle has its only full-squad minicamp next month, most of the QB snaps will be split between Matt Flynn and Tarvaris Jackson as those two battle for the starting job. It will then be Wilson's turn to stand by and watch.
"You can see the emphasis is to make sure that he gets a ton of plays because he can right now. They're valuable to him and really for us as well to evaluate him," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.
Wilson struggled some throwing deep with consistency, but Carroll still came away impressed with his first look at Wilson up close.
"We wore him out. He went all day long and he probably had like 70-something plays today and he threw the ball a bunch," Carroll said. "I thought he handled it really well -- not beyond expectations in terms of handling the terminology at the line of scrimmage and the huddle and all of that, that's no big deal to him. He seems like a vet in that regard. But he threw a lot of really good balls in a lot of tight windows today and did some good stuff."
Along with Wilson, another standout on Friday was first-round pick Bruce Irvin, who showed flashes of the speed that allowed him to climb draft boards into the middle of the first round. On one play in particular during the team session, Irvin had already sprinted past Wilson before he had completed his play-action fake and started to look downfield for an open receiver.
"I just like to run. If a play is 20, 30 yards downfield, being that I love to run so much, I'm going to chase it down," Irvin said. "I might not have a chance of getting it, but I love to run. That's what I do."
