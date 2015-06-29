Around the NFL

Russell Wilson: If it's $25M or $1.5M, I'll be ready to go

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have been amicable in recent months trying to secure a long-term contract extension for the quarterback.

On Monday, Wilson discussed the contract standstill in an ESPN interview.

When asked how much money he thought he deserved, Wilson laughed and said: "I don't know. How much would you pay me?"

He continued: "I think ultimately, it comes down to the play. Just let my play speak for itself. ... No matter if it's $25 million or if it's $1.5 million -- I'll be ready to go."

Less than three hours after the interview aired, Wilson cryptically tweeted: "Don't believe me just watch."

That $25 million isn't a number pulled from thin air. It very well could be the annual salary Wilson is asking for, making him the highest-paid player in the game. Aaron Rodgers currently sits atop the NFL's financial mountain with a $22 million yearly salary.

Wilson again reiterated Monday his desire to stay a Seahawk, saying: "I trust the process of it all. I'm going to do everything I can to put the work in and let the rest speak for itself."

Last week on the Rich Eisen Show, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said that the prospects of a fully guaranteed contract is still there in Wilson's mind. Of course, Rapoport also has reported that Wilson will be the league's highest-paid player as soon as he signs on the dotted line.

Wilson has already indicated that he's prepared to play the final year of his rookie deal even if general manager John Schneider doesn't secure the signal-caller with wheelbarrows of cash. The 26-year-old is set to earn $1.5 million in 2015, which is less than 40 quarterbacks in the league.

It's evident Wilson wants to stay in Seattle and ride the winning mojo while being compensated handsomely, too. He's also playing it like a pro by saying the right things.

It's the time of year on the calendar to address such business matters, and the "unofficial deadline" to get a deal done for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is before the start of training camp.

The sticky negotiations will continue in the meantime.

