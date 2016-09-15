Around the NFL

Russell Wilson: 'I'll be ready to roll' for Seahawks

Published: Sep 15, 2016 at 09:37 AM
Austin Knoblauch

Russell Wilson's full participation in Wednesday's practice was a very good sign that the ankle sprain he suffered in the team's season-opening win wouldn't keep him out of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks' star quarterback told Curtis Crabtree of KRJ-AM in Seattle that the team's doctors and trainers are "shocked" at how well his ankle has been healing. He also emphasized that he fully expects to be under center Sunday.

"I'll be ready to roll," said Wilson, who also fully participated in Thursday's practice.

Although Wilson almost certainly will play, it'll be interesting to see if his mobility will be compromised -- although the injury didn't stop him from orchestrating the Seahawks' comeback win over the Dolphins.

As wide receiver Doug Baldwin pointed out after the win, Russell is "a tough dude." It appears Wilson's fighting spirit will ensure he stays on the field for the Seahawks in Week 2.

