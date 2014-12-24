Russell Wilson headlines Players of the Week

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson continued his incredible season by racking up 339 passing yards and 88 rushing yards in a 35-6 blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals. Wilson now has three games on the year with a passer rating above 120 and four games in which he's rushed for 80 or more yards.
Although he was snubbed from the Pro Bowl, Wilson was rewarded with another NFC Player of the Week award. His Seahawks are riding high into the season finale and should lock up the No. 1 seed with a win over the Rams at home. Something tells us he'll be just fine.
Over in the AFC, Philip Rivers was on fire amid the Chargers' 38-35 overtime victory over the 49ers. Rivers went for 356 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 3,995 yards and 31 touchdowns on the season. He edged out some stiff competition from Arian Foster and Jeremy Hill.
Here are the rest of your players of the week:
AFC
Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick had a pair of interceptions in a win over the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
Texans kicker Randy Bullock was a no-brainer this week. He connected on all six of his field-goal attempts in a win over the Ravens.
NFC
Packers linebacker Clay Matthews finished with six tackles, 2.5 sacks and a pass defensed in a win over the Bucs.
Falcons punter Matt Bosher stuck four of his five punts inside the 20-yard line against the Saints. He did not allow a single punt return yard.
