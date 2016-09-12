Around the NFL

Russell Wilson has ankle injury; plans to play Sunday

Published: Sep 12, 2016 at 11:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Miracle man Russell Wilson spun another come-from-behind victory out of would-be disaster, tossing a game-winning touchdown over the Miami Dolphins in the final minute. The 12-10 win was like many we've seen from Seattle in Wilson's tenure, but this one had a twist.

The twist was literal. The quarterback had his foot accidentally stepped on by Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Wilson's mobility was clearly hindered by the injury, showing none of his natural escapability or pocket movement.

The quarterback shrugged off the injury after the game saying: "I'll be all right. I'll be ready to roll (next week)."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, however, that the sprained ankle is significant enough to put his availability in Week 2 versus the L.A. Rams into question.

Coach Pete Carroll confirmed to KIRO-AM that Wilson is dealing with a sprained ankle, but told the station "he'll make it through." Speaking to reporters Monday, Carroll said Wilson would practice Wednesday and that he's planning to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

"He's not in the (walking) boot," Carroll said. "He's walking around ... He's planning on playing."

Whether Wilson can play or not, expect the Seahawks to add a veteran, with undrafted rookie Trevone Boykin as the only other QB on the roster.

The Seahawks initially thought they'd be without Wilson the rest of the way on Sunday.

"We were ready to go with Boykin, but Russell jumped back out," Carroll said after the game, via the Seattle Times.

Teammates weren't surprised Wilson gutted out the game.

"He's a tough dude," receiver Doug Baldwin said. "It's not just his mental fortitude, but also his physical prowess and what he brings to the table in every facet. I told him, 'You need to suck it up,' and he said ... well, I can't repeat what he said. But he let me know it wasn't going to affect his play. Obviously, he showed that."

Added running back Thomas Rawls: "I was never really worried about it. Russell's a fighter, and he's going to fight to the end. He's going to finish. He wants that feeling. He wants that pressure."

We have a hard time betting against Wilson forcing his way onto the field next week. It's difficult to keep one of the most competitive people on the planet from competing if he's still breathing.

Facing a dominant Rams defensive front, however, might cause the Seahawks coaching staff to consider strapping their franchise quarterback to the bench. They might need to borrow some U-Haul straps to keep Wilson there.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Chargers WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle) hopeful to play vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle) are hopeful to play in Sunday's game versus the Chiefs,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bills land in Detroit for relocated Week 11 game vs. Browns

The Buffalo Bills have landed in Detroit for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, clearing the final hurdle of an eventful week due to a snowstorm in Western New York.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) questionable for MNF versus 49ers

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has been given a questionable designation for the Cardinals' Monday Night Football showdown versus the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chiefs rule out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) vs. Chargers

The Chiefs are entering Week 11 without one of their top receivers, Mecole Hardman. Add another to the list. Kansas City ruled out wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday due to a concussion suffered in Week 10.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan (eye) to miss first game of career due to injury

Saints Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss his first career game due to injury this weekend. The Saints ruled Jordan out for Sunday's tilt versus the Rams due to an eye injury.

news

Commanders to wear helmet decals to honor three Virginia football players killed in shooting

The Washington Commanders will wear three helmet decals this Sunday to honor the lives of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in an on-campus shooting last Sunday.

news

Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI after win over Packers

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Darius Slay on Eagles' signings: GM Howie Roseman 'trying to get that confetti to fall on him again'

Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman's moves this week signaled to the locker room that the Eagles wouldn't sit back and see how things play out down the stretch. Philly is all in.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson doesn't feel like he has to 'prove anything' against Patriots

Zach Wilson gets a shot at redemption in Week 11 against the Patriots. With a rematch of Week 8 on tap Sunday, Wilson was asked Thursday about his emotions following that dismal three-interception performance.

news

Bills cancel Friday's practice due to Buffalo snowstorm ahead of Browns game in Detroit

With a snowstorm hammering Buffalo, the Bills will forgo their final practice of the week as they prepare to face the Browns on Sunday. The team announced Friday's practice has been canceled due to weather, with players and coaches set to meet virtually.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE