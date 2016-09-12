Russell Wilson has ankle injury; plans to play Sunday

Miracle man Russell Wilson spun another come-from-behind victory out of would-be disaster, tossing a game-winning touchdown over the Miami Dolphins in the final minute. The 12-10 win was like many we've seen from Seattle in Wilson's tenure, but this one had a twist.
The twist was literal. The quarterback had his foot accidentally stepped on by Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Wilson's mobility was clearly hindered by the injury, showing none of his natural escapability or pocket movement.
The quarterback shrugged off the injury after the game saying: "I'll be all right. I'll be ready to roll (next week)."
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, however, that the sprained ankle is significant enough to put his availability in Week 2 versus the L.A. Rams into question.
Coach Pete Carroll confirmed to KIRO-AM that Wilson is dealing with a sprained ankle, but told the station "he'll make it through." Speaking to reporters Monday, Carroll said Wilson would practice Wednesday and that he's planning to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
"He's not in the (walking) boot," Carroll said. "He's walking around ... He's planning on playing."
Whether Wilson can play or not, expect the Seahawks to add a veteran, with undrafted rookie Trevone Boykin as the only other QB on the roster.
"We were ready to go with Boykin, but Russell jumped back out," Carroll said after the game, via the Seattle Times.
Teammates weren't surprised Wilson gutted out the game.
"He's a tough dude," receiver Doug Baldwin said. "It's not just his mental fortitude, but also his physical prowess and what he brings to the table in every facet. I told him, 'You need to suck it up,' and he said ... well, I can't repeat what he said. But he let me know it wasn't going to affect his play. Obviously, he showed that."
Added running back Thomas Rawls: "I was never really worried about it. Russell's a fighter, and he's going to fight to the end. He's going to finish. He wants that feeling. He wants that pressure."
We have a hard time betting against Wilson forcing his way onto the field next week. It's difficult to keep one of the most competitive people on the planet from competing if he's still breathing.