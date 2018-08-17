Around the NFL

Russell Wilson finally seeing stability in offensive line

Published: Aug 17, 2018 at 02:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Seattle Seahawks' 2018 reformation project includes big changes on defense. On offense, it's having a consistent group of blockers in front of Russell Wilson that is new.

"For the first time in a while, in my opinion, really since probably the year we won the Super Bowl, we've had a consistent offensive line in practice and that consistency is huge," Wilson said Thursday, via Curtis Crabtree of KJR radio. "Obviously guys fill-in every once in a while but I think that all the way from the left side to the right side, we're really solidifying our line, what we're doing, the calls and everything else. It makes a difference. It makes a big difference in communication and how guys step up and how they play."

The last several seasons Wilson's offensive line has been a sieve. The addition of left tackle Duane Brown helped slightly last season, but the constant changing of personnel continued to plague the group overall.

This offseason, the o-line has been stable for the most part: Brown manages the left tackle spot. Ethan Pocic is at left guard. Justin Britt mans the pivot. D.J. Fluker at right guard. And Germain Ifedi is on right tackle duty.

Allowing the same five players to work together is a too-often-overlooked aspect of offensive line play. To perform coherently, blockers need a primal understanding of each other's instincts, to trust that each man is going to make the right read. It's the type of homogeneity that cannot be accomplished if the line is constantly being shuffled.

The swap of offensive line coach Tom Cable for Mike Solari has helped slow the relentless shuffling Seattle had come accustomed to watching. The new O-Line coach also brought different teaching techniques to the table.

"I think coach Mike Solari is doing a tremendous, tremendous job," Wilson said. "We were in the meeting room yesterday actually and just how he installs certain things or really talks about football, talks about what they're going to do, what we're going to do ... to listen to coach Mike Solari really explain blocking schemes and what we're trying to do in the pass protection game and why we're trying to do it and really explain the whys of football. And his meetings are really interactive, you learn a lot. It's cool just to watch one of the best offensive line coaches in the game of football - he's been that for a long time - to have him on our football team is a good thing."

It's too early to make any sweeping statements about an offensive line that still has major questions to answer. However, if Wilson's optimism is realized when the regular season starts, it will pay major dividends for both the quarterback and running game. Perhaps Wilson won't be running for his life on every drop back this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers will have 'a lot of fuel this offseason' after heartbreaking NFC title game loss

Talking on Super Bowl Live on Wednesday, running back Christian McCaffrey was the latest player to discuss the 49ers' feelings of disappointment surrounding their NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles, saying it means the team will "have a lot of fuel this offseason."

news

Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes (ankle) 'can really do just about everything' in Super Bowl game plan

On Wednesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said quarterback Patrick Mahomes could run any play in the game plan they'll ask him at this point despite his ankle injury meaning he's still not at 100 percent.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

The NFL has invited 319 prospects to attend the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 28 through March 6. Here are the invitees, sorted by school.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, in alphabetical order

The NFL released the list of prospects invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. USC wide receiver Jordan Addison is among 319 players who have a chance to show out in Indianapolis.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

The NFL has invited 319 prospects to attend the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 28 through March 6. Here are the invitees, sorted by position.

news

Rob Gronkowski 'shocked' by Tom Brady retirement, excited for possible reunion at FOX Sports

Rob Gronkowski once again emphasized that his second retirement was for good on Tuesday, saying he's looking forward to the possibility of connecting with Tom Brady as FOX broadcasters now that the QB has joined him in retirement.

news

Record eight countries represented in NFL FLAG Championships International Division tournament

Eight countries were represented in the annual NFL FLAG tournament on Feb. 3-4, a record number of representatives as flag football takes flight across the U.S. and abroad.

news

Raiders grant permission for Derek Carr to visit Saints; no trade imminent

Could Derek Carr be headed to the Saints? New Orleans has been granted permission by the Raiders to host Carr on a visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Jim Irsay: Final decision on Colts' head coach hire expected in coming days

On Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter that the Colts remain days away from selecting their next coach.

news

GMs Howie Roseman, Brett Veach discuss aggressive moves that led to Super Bowl LVII berths

The Eagles and Chiefs made it to Super Bowl LVII in no small part thanks to some big swings made by their respective GMs. Howie Roseman and Brett Veach discussed their philosophies Monday in Phoenix.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles OT Lane Johnson ready to go against Chris Jones, Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII despite groin injury

Eagles OT Lane Johnson, who tore his adductor in his groin, was faced with the possibility of missing his team's Super Bowl pursuit. Now he's preparing to play in his second Super Bowl, which he's admitted he will savor more than his first.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE