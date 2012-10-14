Russell Wilson conjures magic for Seattle Seahawks

The New England Patriots have lost three games they had no business losing. And the Seattle Seahawks pulled out another miracle at home.
The Seahawks pulled out a wild 24-23 victory on Sunday after Russell Wilson connected with Sidney Rice on a 46-yard touchdown pass with 87 seconds remaining to cap perhaps the most satisfying regular-season win of the Pete Carroll era. And one of the most painful regular-season Bill Belichick losses in a while.
"It was a heck of a throw. When I came out of my break, the whole time I was looking at the ball in the air and it was so pretty," Rice said, according to The Associated Press. "I was just running, I was like 'You've got to catch up to it, you've got to catch up to it,' and I was able to track it down."
Consider this: New England had a 13-point lead with less than eight minutes left against a rookie quarterback. Twice in the game, Tom Brady came away with no points after moving the ball inside the 10-yard line. Brady threw two second-half interceptions and made a number of missed throws and mental miscues. The Seahawks' defense gave up a lot of yards (475), but the unit forced a ton of errors and locked Brady down in the fourth quarter.
When the time came for a little late-game magic, Brady came up short. Wilson, on the other hand, connected on a beautiful bomb after Rice beat Patriots safety Tavon Wilson to the inside. New England was playing two safeties deep on the play, making that kind of mistake inexcusable.