Russell Wilson confronts crucial test as face of Seattle Seahawks

Even if Wilson doesn't like thinking about how the Seahawks will retain valuable players now that he's creating a bigger dent in the salary cap -- and the list of unhappy campers seeking pay increases has been growing in that organization -- he needs to understand how much his life is going to be altered. There's already a popular perception among the public that he's a bit too disingenuous, far too reliant on cliché-filled answers in interviews and too slippery when it comes to showing people much of his identity. Wilson has done plenty to impact lives both on his team and within the Seattle community. What he hasn't faced is a public that will demand to know increasingly more about who he really is.