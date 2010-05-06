Russell supplants Leaf atop list of all-time draft busts

The No. 2 overall pick in 2003 by Detroit lasted just three seasons in the NFL, and caught just 36 passes in his 14-game career. Poor attitude, injuries, and a drug habit contributed to his failures as an NFL player. After getting cut by the Lions in 2005, the same year the NFL suspended him for substance abuse, he had tryouts with the Dolphins, Patriots and Buccaneers in 2006, but was not signed. His career was finished.