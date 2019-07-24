Around the NFL

Russell Okung not ready for camp due to medical issue

Published: Jul 24, 2019 at 04:07 PM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

When training camp begins for the Los Angeles Chargers, they will be without Russell Okung. But could the veteran left tackle miss all of July and August?

Still dealing with a "serious medical issue" originally reported on in June, Okung was placed on L.A.'s non-football illness list on Wednesday.

On Okung's status going forward, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Wednesday, "He's doing better now. He's getting great care."

Okung missed Bolts mandatory minicamp practices in June, after which coach Anthony Lynn said the club had no timetable for his return. Telesco had no further details Wednesday.

"I'm kind of planning on him not being ready for camp," Telesco said, per the Los Angeles Times. "But maybe we get lucky. I'm not so sure."

The left tackle's absence initiates a game of musical chairs along Los Angeles' offensive line. Right tackle Sam Tevi, who struggled often in 2018, is expected to shift to left tackle in Okung's stead, while Trent Scott, Trey Pipkins and Michael Schofield could be replacement options at right tackle.

Since joining the Bolts on a four-year contract in 2017, Okung has started 32 of L.A.'s 34 games, including the postseason. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017.

The veteran left tackle is expected to address his health when he meets with reporters on Thursday.

Chargers rookies and veterans reported for training camp on Wednesday and will practice for the first time on Thursday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland recounts 99-yard pick-six in win over Jets: 'I could smell it'

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was the star of the first-ever game on Black Friday with a 99-yard pick-six. "I could smell it, and then once I made that cut, I knew I was there, and then I had to make it happen," Holland said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Dolphins' win over Jets on Black Friday

The Miami Dolphins took care of the Tim Boyle-led New York Jets and cruised to an easy win on the NFL's first-ever game on Black Friday. NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down what he learned from the game.
news

Week 12 Friday inactives: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

The official inactives for Black Friday: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
news

Jets WR Allen Lazard a healthy scratch vs. Dolphins

Allen Lazard, the Jets' high-priced free agent wide receiver, was a healthy scratch for Friday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick declines to announce starting QB for Week 12 game vs. Giants

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Friday declined to announce who will start at quarterback for New England on Sunday against the New York Giants.
news

Commanders fire defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio in wake of blowout loss to Cowboys

The Commanders have fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources informed of the decision. Washington also fired defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero added.
news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera 'not worried' about job status after blowout loss to Cowboys 

Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in front of a national audience spurred more questions about the future of Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. Rivera, however, isn't spending time fretting about his future.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith denies bruised elbow factored into offensive struggles in loss to 49ers

Geno Smith dismissed his banged-up elbow as the reason the Seattle Seahawks offense struggled in Thursday night's 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. "No, not at all," Smith said via the team's official website. "It was good enough to play, so wasn't thinking about it."
news

Dan Campbell: Lions not in 'panic mode' after turnover-filled loss to Packers 

After suffering a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says the team can't be in "panic mode."
news

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (knee) not expected to play vs. Jets for Black Friday game

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) not expected to play versus the New York Jets for the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: 'The way the defense played' against Seahawks was 'unbelievable'

The 49ers' first-ranked scoring unit again showed out on Thursday night, overcoming a third-quarter offensive lull by holding steady in its domination over the Seattle Seahawks to help deliver a 31-13 victory.