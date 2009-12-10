Russell calls benching 'one bump,' wants to be Raiders' QB again

"He still has a lot ahead of him and a lot of opportunities to turn it around," Washington Redskins quarterback Jason Campbell, also a former first-round pick, said earlier this week. "He's just got to stay positive and just got to study more and put the work in in the weight room, put the work in on the field, stay after practice, do the extra things to get ahead as a quarterback in the National Football League, because the room for error for quarterbacks is always so small. But at the same time, you can overcame anything, because he's young and has a strong arm, and he needs to just believe in himself, keep that confidence and turn things around this offseason."