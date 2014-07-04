Russell Athletic tries to create safer pads by using carbon fiber

When we started this ... there was no standard for impact testing for shoulder pads, not like helmets with NOCSAE. ... We were surprised too when we got into this. When we realized there wasn't any, we reached out to Dr. Richard Brandt (a New York physics professor who has been involved in sports testing for decades). We said, "We need you to help us come up with a standard testing method than can replicate impacts that are seen on the field. Obviously, we know there are lots of variables in a game situation, but how do you replicate that as close as you can in a lab setting?" What we found was the disbursement of the impact was far greater in our pads than our competitor's pads. When took the same pads and field-tested them with our athletes, they almost exactly echoed what we found in the lab testing. ... What they were saying to us is, "I know I'm getting hit and I know I'm getting hit hard, but I'm not feeling it at the exact location of the hot spot of the impact. It is spreading over the entire pad, so my recovery from the hit is a lot faster." That is almost exactly what we found from the data Dr. Brandt had run for us.