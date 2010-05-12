Russell among veteran free agents who merit attention at this point

Marc Bulger -- Bulger knows Mike Martz's offensive system like few other people on the planet (Kurt Warner would be another, but he's retired). The Bears don't exactly have an abundance of options behind Jay Cutler. There are a lot of people in that organization trying desperately to make something of this season and keep their jobs, but if Cutler goes down, would any of them realistically think Caleb Hanie could get the job done over Bulger? Yes, there are concussion issues with Bulger. And, perhaps, his presence might cause some unease for Cutler, but that might not be the worst thing in the world, either.