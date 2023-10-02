Russ Francis, standout tight end with Patriots and 49ers, dies in plane crash at age 70

Published: Oct 02, 2023 at 02:32 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- Former NFL tight end Russ Francis, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New England Patriots who won a Super Bowl with the 1984 San Francisco 49ers, was killed along with another aviation enthusiast when the single-engine plane the two men were in crashed shortly after takeoff from an airport in upstate New York, authorities said Monday.

Francis, 70, and Richard McSpadden, 63, had taken off from the Lake Placid Airport shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday in a Cessna 177 plane when the plane had some kind of problem. The New York State Police said it crashed into an embankment at the corner of the airport.

Francis was president of Lake Placid Airways, which runs charter and scenic flights. A longtime flying enthusiast, the airline's website said he had been a pilot for almost 50 years, and had run a charter service in Hawaii. McSpadden was a senior vice president at the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, which advocates around general aviation. The organization said his career included a stint as commander of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Francis was a Patriots first-round draft pick in 1975 and played in New England until 1980, making the franchise's all-decade team for the 1970s and the 35th anniversary team. He was named to the Pro Bowl three straight seasons from 1977-79.

"Russ was a fan favorite throughout his playing career," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "He was a dynamic player on the field who had an even bigger personality off it. He knew no boundaries, pushed the limits and lived his life to the fullest."

Francis joined the San Francisco 49ers in 1982 and was part of the 1984 team that beat Miami in the Super Bowl. He returned to New England in 1987 and retired the year after. In all, he had 393 receptions for 5,262 yards and 40 touchdowns.

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2023 by The Associated Press

Related Content

news

Bears coach Matt Eberflus announces WR Chase Claypool will remain away from team this week

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on Monday announced that WR Chase Claypool will remain away from the team this week as they prepare to face Washington on Thursday night.
news

Colts announce RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will return to practice on Wednesday 

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will return to practice on Wednesday, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Monday.
news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith sticking with Desmond Ridder at QB despite struggles

A change isn't coming at quarterback in Atlanta, at least not yet. Falcons coach Arthur Smith told reporters Monday he is sticking with second-year quarterback ﻿Desmond Ridder﻿ as his starter, despite Ridder's difficulties.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 5: QB C.J. Stroud, WR Romeo Doubs among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including four rising rookies.