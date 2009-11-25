Running Rock: Cartwright is finally Redskins' starting back

It can be argued that no one has gotten more from less than Cartwright. Just 5-foot-8, he was a seventh-round draft pick from Kansas State as a fullback in 2002. He might have been dreaming of 1,000-yard seasons, but he hasn't even rushed for 1,000 yards in his career. He does have one 100-yard game, a 118-yard effort when both he and Portis went over the century mark against St. Louis in 2005.