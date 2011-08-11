Running game will ease pressure on Panthers quarterback

"Everybody in the NFL and who is a fan has come to terms with the fact that we can run the ball," said Williams, one of several core free agents to re-sign with the Panthers. "Everybody says we're a quarterback away from winning, possibly winning our division and so forth and so on. They're giving us the chance to run the ball to take pressure off the quarterbacks. Other teams are going to bring extra guys in the box to stop our running game so that opens up passing lanes for the quarterbacks."