Running backs, tight ends highlight Round 2

Published: Apr 26, 2013 at 04:39 PM

After a first round that was light on skill-position players, there was quite a bit more fantasy relevant action in Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2013 NFL Draft. While we still didn't see a lot of quarterbacks come off the board, there were runs on receivers and, surprisingly, tight ends. Fantasy owners might not find a lot of immediate value in these picks, but there could be some sleeper prospects among them.

Justin Hunter, WR, Tennessee Titans (No. 34): Hunter is the type of explosive receiver that could be a good complement to Kenny Britt. It could also mean that the Titans are starting to audition potential replacements for Britt. Hunter's value for 2013 might be low, but there's a chance for him to be more of a commodity in 2014 and beyond.

Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 35):Chip Kelly's offense may be uptempo, but there aren't enough targets to go around for Ertz to have any real impact. He'll work behind Brent Celek in the offense and could battle with Clay Harbor for snaps.

Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (No. 37): The Bengals need depth at RB and Bernard could be the man to provide it. As a competent pass blocker and decent pass catcher, the former North Carolina back could be a third-down option for Cincinnati. The key for Bernard will be staying healthy after dealing with knee issues in college.

Geno Smith, QB, New York Jets (No. 39): Well, that was interesting. Smith is added to a roster that figures to go into training camp with Mark Sanchez and David Garrard battling for the starting job. It's likely that Smith will be in the mix as well, but it would be a pretty big upset if he's under center for Week 1.

Robert Woods, WR, Buffalo Bills (No. 41): After drafting a E.J. Manuel in the first round, the Bills set about getting him some weapons. Woods is a quality route runner with good hands and will have a good chance to be the No. 2 receiver behind Stevie Johnson. Woods could have some late-round sleeper appeal in 2013.

Gavin Escobar, TE, Dallas Cowboys (No. 47): This was likely a pick with an eye on the future. Jason Witten has been productive for a long time, but he's beginning his 11th season in the league and it might be time to start grooming his replacement. Still, it's hard to see Escobar being an impact player this season.

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 48): Stylistically, Bell seems like the perfect Steelers running back -- a big, bruising back who can pick up tough yardage. As such, he might see the occasional short yardage or goal line carry. But primarily, he'll be behind the duo of Jonathan Dwyer and Isaac Redman in the Pittsburgh pecking order this season.

Vance McDonald, TE, San Francisco 49ers (No. 55): McDonald is a big body in the middle of the field, but he comes with questions about his hands. Depending on your perspective, it's either fitting or questionable -- he'll likely replace the equally unreliable Delanie Walker as San Francisco's No. 2 tight end behind Vernon Davis.

Montee Ball, RB, Denver Broncos (No. 58): Most teams find it necessary to run the ball. The Broncos might be looking to run the Balls. Former Wisconsin standout Montee joins Lance (no relation) in an über-crowded backfield with Willis McGahee, Knowshon Moreno and Ronnie Hillman. At least one of those backs (and possibly more) are going to be left out of the rotation. We just have to wait and see who it will be.

Aaron Dobson, WR, New England Patriots (No. 59): Dobson is a tall wideout who has the ability to make tough catches, but he's also a project. In a receiving corps that is already pretty crowded, Dobson might have a tough time breaking through. Don't look for him to be drafted in many leagues, if at all.

Eddie Lacy, RB, Green Bay Packers (No. 61): Lacy could be the running back the Packers have been seeking for some time. He's a powerful back who excels at picking up tough yards. But in an offense that is predicated on throwing the football, Lacy's value could be limited to that of a third-down back.

Christine Michael, RB, Seattle Seahawks (No. 62): Scouts like Michael's upside, but he landed in the wrong place to have any sort of fantasy value. Marshawn Lynch is the unquestioned feature back in Seattle and will continue to be workhorse in 2013. Michael won't be on many rosters next seasons.

Follow Marcas on Twitter @MarcasG

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills announce safety Damar Hamlin has shown 'remarkable improvement', 'appears to be neurologically intact'

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday morning that safety Damar Hamlin "has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours" and "appears to be neurologically intact," per the doctors caring for Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

news

Davante Adams wants to 'continue' with Raiders, would like to be kept abreast of future QB situation

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, Adams, who was traded from the Packers to Carr's Raiders last offseason, said Wednesday that the QB's potential departure would not bring about his.

news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) won't play Sunday unless he's '100% ready to go'

A Week 18 return against the Arizona Cardinals might be in the making on Sunday, but San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel will let his ankle make the decision.

news

Chicago Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey turns 100 years old

Chicago Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey turned 100 years old on Thursday, ringing in the new year by reaching triple digits as the oldest primary owner of an NFL franchise.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE