Running backs, tight ends highlight Round 2

After a first round that was light on skill-position players, there was quite a bit more fantasy relevant action in Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2013 NFL Draft. While we still didn't see a lot of quarterbacks come off the board, there were runs on receivers and, surprisingly, tight ends. Fantasy owners might not find a lot of immediate value in these picks, but there could be some sleeper prospects among them.
Justin Hunter, WR, Tennessee Titans (No. 34): Hunter is the type of explosive receiver that could be a good complement to Kenny Britt. It could also mean that the Titans are starting to audition potential replacements for Britt. Hunter's value for 2013 might be low, but there's a chance for him to be more of a commodity in 2014 and beyond.
Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 35):Chip Kelly's offense may be uptempo, but there aren't enough targets to go around for Ertz to have any real impact. He'll work behind Brent Celek in the offense and could battle with Clay Harbor for snaps.
Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (No. 37): The Bengals need depth at RB and Bernard could be the man to provide it. As a competent pass blocker and decent pass catcher, the former North Carolina back could be a third-down option for Cincinnati. The key for Bernard will be staying healthy after dealing with knee issues in college.
Geno Smith, QB, New York Jets (No. 39): Well, that was interesting. Smith is added to a roster that figures to go into training camp with Mark Sanchez and David Garrard battling for the starting job. It's likely that Smith will be in the mix as well, but it would be a pretty big upset if he's under center for Week 1.
Robert Woods, WR, Buffalo Bills (No. 41): After drafting a E.J. Manuel in the first round, the Bills set about getting him some weapons. Woods is a quality route runner with good hands and will have a good chance to be the No. 2 receiver behind Stevie Johnson. Woods could have some late-round sleeper appeal in 2013.
Gavin Escobar, TE, Dallas Cowboys (No. 47): This was likely a pick with an eye on the future. Jason Witten has been productive for a long time, but he's beginning his 11th season in the league and it might be time to start grooming his replacement. Still, it's hard to see Escobar being an impact player this season.
Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 48): Stylistically, Bell seems like the perfect Steelers running back -- a big, bruising back who can pick up tough yardage. As such, he might see the occasional short yardage or goal line carry. But primarily, he'll be behind the duo of Jonathan Dwyer and Isaac Redman in the Pittsburgh pecking order this season.
Vance McDonald, TE, San Francisco 49ers (No. 55): McDonald is a big body in the middle of the field, but he comes with questions about his hands. Depending on your perspective, it's either fitting or questionable -- he'll likely replace the equally unreliable Delanie Walker as San Francisco's No. 2 tight end behind Vernon Davis.
Montee Ball, RB, Denver Broncos (No. 58): Most teams find it necessary to run the ball. The Broncos might be looking to run the Balls. Former Wisconsin standout Montee joins Lance (no relation) in an über-crowded backfield with Willis McGahee, Knowshon Moreno and Ronnie Hillman. At least one of those backs (and possibly more) are going to be left out of the rotation. We just have to wait and see who it will be.
Aaron Dobson, WR, New England Patriots (No. 59): Dobson is a tall wideout who has the ability to make tough catches, but he's also a project. In a receiving corps that is already pretty crowded, Dobson might have a tough time breaking through. Don't look for him to be drafted in many leagues, if at all.
Eddie Lacy, RB, Green Bay Packers (No. 61): Lacy could be the running back the Packers have been seeking for some time. He's a powerful back who excels at picking up tough yards. But in an offense that is predicated on throwing the football, Lacy's value could be limited to that of a third-down back.
Christine Michael, RB, Seattle Seahawks (No. 62): Scouts like Michael's upside, but he landed in the wrong place to have any sort of fantasy value. Marshawn Lynch is the unquestioned feature back in Seattle and will continue to be workhorse in 2013. Michael won't be on many rosters next seasons.