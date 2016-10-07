Running backs present unique DFS opportunity

Steelers (Ben, Brown, Bell and even Sammie Coates) - In their building, the Steelers average 31.6 points per game as opposed to 22.1 on the road dating back to 2014. 2016 looks to be a continuation of that trend with Pittsburgh averaging 33.5 points per game in their two home contests and 20.5 in their two road tilts. So, essentially, anytime Pittsburgh plays at home you should put them in this stacking section. The Jets have allowed 797 yards to the wide receiver position (fourth-most) through four weeks on just 66 targets. Big plays have been an issue for the Jets as receivers average 16.6 yards per reception against them. Ben, Brown and Bell (who played four snaps at wide receiver, seven in the slot and one tight to the line) all could feast through the air in this game, but there is one more Steeler you can mix into stacks. Sammie Coates played the second-most snaps of any Steelers wideout in Week 4, at 57 percent. Coates also played his most complete game to date. His average depth of target was just 13.4, down from his season average of 27.2. It was by far his most consistent outing to date. Since he's such a value, consider using him to access the vaunted Ben/Bell or Brown stack as a third component.