Running backs playing reduced role, but don't discount position

Looking at all these trends, one might believe the prime running back is facing imminent extinction in the NFL, but I'd caution against leaping to that judgment. As we just saw Monday night in San Diego, the best way to neutralize a premier quarterback is to keep him off the field -- and the best way to do that is riding a steadily productive running game. The Chargers exploited weaknesses in the Colts' rush defense and amassed four clock-eating drives of 11 plays or more. Consequently, Andrew Luck spent much of the game on the sideline, looking on helplessly as his teammates were pushed all over the field in a 19-9 loss.