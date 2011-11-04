Running backs galore stuffed into Week 9 Hurt Locker

Willis McGahee - He's practicing despite the broken hand, which RBs need to carry the football (so says my man Adam Rank, a football sage). All signs point to him playing Sunday, but I'd be leery of a 25-carry day from him. I think he splits the load with Knowshon Moreno, who has played better in recent weeks (69 yards rushing last Sunday). I'd say you can cross your fingers and play both of them in your flex if you must. The matchup against Oakland is a good one for them.