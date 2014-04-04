Running backs face uphill battle in second season

Ben Tate was drafted in 2010, but injuries cost him his entire rookie campaign. His first season of action came in 2011, when he rushed for 942 yards and four touchdowns despite being second on the depth chart in Houston behind Arian Foster. He saw close to an 80-point decline the following year, as Tate missed five games and was all but irrelevant behind Foster. Now in Cleveland and with limited wear and tear on his body, he figures to be a popular breakout candidate in 2014. ... Roy Helu was a nice sleeper as a rookie, recording 49 receptions and over 1,000 scrimmage yards while sharing the backfield work with Hightower. Unfortunately, Helu lost his starting job to Morris the following year and has been mostly an afterthought since.