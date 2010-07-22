Running backs dominate Round 1 of NFL.com experts league

NFL.com's fantasy football experts league draft utilized a standard scoring system that also rewarded four points for touchdown passes, one point per reception, one point for every 25 return yards and six points for every touchdown return. Each owner was required to select a starting lineup of 1 QB, 2 RBs, 3 WRs, 1 FLEX (RB/WR), 1 K and 1 DST. Owners consisted of some of the top names in the business, including Greg Ambrosius (Fanball.com), former NFL linebacker Shawn Barber, Adam Caplan (FOXSPORTS NFL), Tristan H. Cockcroft (ESPN.com), William Del Pilar (KFFL.com), Scott Engel (RotoExperts.com), Michael Fabiano (NFL.com), David Gonos (OPENSPORTS.com), John Hansen (FantasyGuru.com), Roger Rotter (FOXSPORTS.com), David Sabino (SI.com) and Evan Silva (Rotoworld.com).