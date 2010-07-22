Running backs dominate Round 1 of NFL.com experts league

NFL.com's fantasy football experts league draft utilized a standard scoring system that also rewarded four points for touchdown passes, one point per reception, one point for every 25 return yards and six points for every touchdown return. Each owner was required to select a starting lineup of 1 QB, 2 RBs, 3 WRs, 1 FLEX (RB/WR), 1 K and 1 DST. Owners consisted of some of the top names in the business, including Greg Ambrosius (Fanball.com), former NFL linebacker Shawn Barber, Adam Caplan (FOXSPORTS NFL), Tristan H. Cockcroft (ESPN.com), William Del Pilar (KFFL.com), Scott Engel (RotoExperts.com), Michael Fabiano (NFL.com), David Gonos (OPENSPORTS.com), John Hansen (FantasyGuru.com), Roger Rotter (FOXSPORTS.com), David Sabino (SI.com) and Evan Silva (Rotoworld.com).
Published: Jul 22, 2010 at 11:30 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news
'Forgotten Four' of Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington, Bill Willis selected for Ralph Hay Pioneer Award
Known as the "Forgotten Four," Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington and Bill Willis reintegrated pro football in 1946, and have now been selected to share the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ralph Hay Pioneer Award during enshrinement week.