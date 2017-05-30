Running back relocations: Which veteran additions will thrive?

Beast Mode is mostly in the top spot because he has the best offensive line of any running back on this list. As you get older, the O-line plays more of a role in your production. He's lining up behind one of the best units in the league and has a young, explosive offense that's led by Derek Carr and a solid receiving corps with Amari Cooper and a rejuvenated Michael Crabtree. Most importantly, he should be completely healthy after almost two years off. I expect him to look like the player who was a vital part of the Seahawks' championship team (when he rushed for 1,200-plus yards), not the player we saw in the early stretches of the 2015 season. Though his stats might not equal some others on this list, Lynch is going to completely alter how teams game plan for the Raiders in 2017.