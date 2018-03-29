Running back relocations: LeGarrette Blount will thrive in Detroit

A lot of Hyde's success will depend on who Cleveland takes in the draft. Sure, the Brownspaid Hyde in free agency, but they still look poised to draft a running back. If Hyde is Cleveland's RB1, he'll be a solid first- and second-down guy, in which he should accrue simliar numbers to his 2017 campaign. The addition of Tyrod Taylor will help immensely because the defense must account for the quarterback's ability to run. None of this will matter, though, if the Brownstake the most talented player in the draft, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. In that case, Hyde's touches will be few and far between.