Running back Michael Bush joins Bears

Published: Mar 22, 2012 at 07:13 AM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Michael Bush is joining the Chicago Bears, perhaps to team with Matt Forte and give the team two hard and effective runners who can alternate punishing defense.

Or maybe in a more visible role should Forte hold out after he earlier was slapped with the franchise tag.

Bush played four seasons for the Oakland Raiders, gaining 2,642 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and scoring 21 touchdowns. The powerful 245-pound back had his most productive season in 2011, setting career highs in rushes (256), yards (977), touchdowns (7), receptions (37) and yards receiving (418). He mostly was a backup to Darren McFadden but had nine starts last season when McFadden was injured.

"I was told that the rotation will be very good," Bush said in a conference call after signing a four-year deal the Chicago Tribune reported was worth $14 million, with $7 million guaranteed. "I think there are enough carries to go around."

Forte, who sprained his knee in early December and missed the final month of the season but went to the Pro Bowl, has not been able to get a long-term deal from the Bears. He was given the franchise tag, meaning he will make $7.742 million next season if there is no new contract reached.

Forte went to Twitter to express his opinion of the signing of Bush, saying he had been "disrespected."

"There's only so many times a man that has done everything he's been asked to do can be disrespected! Guess the GOOD GUYS do finish last," his post read.

Forte finished 2011 with 1,487 yards from scrimmage and 997 rushing in his fourth season. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry. He was the first Chicago running back to make it to the Pro Bowl since Neal Anderson following the 1991 season.

Bush said he can relate to how Forte feels.

"It's just one of those things where you want to be rewarded for your success. I understand, but that has nothing to do with me," he said. "My job is to come here and play ball. If he wants to hold out, I know what he's going through. I'm just going to be there doing what I'm supposed to do."

Bush said he also visited the Bengals and was planning to go to Seattle before agreeing with the Bears. Re-signing with the Raiders wasn't much of an option because there not much communication.

"I haven't heard too much from them ..." he said, adding he understands the business side of football. "I'm not upset with them."

Under new general manager Phil Emery, the Bears have been busy. They traded with the Dolphins for talented but troubled wide receiver Brandon Marshall and they signed backup quarterback Jason Campbell along with special-teams contributors Blake Costanzo and Eric Weems.

They also re-signed defensive end Israel Idonije, defensive back Tim Jennings, tight end Kellen Davis, backup quarterback Josh McCown and safety Craig Steltz.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers using offseason to 'work on my mental health'

Aaron Rodgers has had a lot to think about since he last took the field. In advance of a return to action -- he's competing in a Tuesday charity golf exhibition that includes Tom Brady -- the Packers' star QB talked at length about another important initiative of his this offseason: mental health.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 5 to July 11): HOF WR Michael Irvin retires after 12 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence signs rookie deal with Jaguars

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick, signed his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning. It's a four-year, $36.8 million deal with a $24.1 million signing bonus, Pelissero reported. 
news

State of the 2021 Houston Texans: Question marks abound as David Culley era begins

Adam Rank examines the state of the Texans entering the 2021 season and sees a lot of uncertainty for a team starting over under new head coach David Culley.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW